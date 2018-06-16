CLOSE
Possible Purple & Gold: Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Wants To Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic v San Antonio Spurs

Source: Ronald Cortes / Getty

Kawhi Wants Out Of San Antonio

After playing just nine games last season before sitting out with a mysterious injury, it seems like there won’t be any comeback next season for Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that league sources said Leonard wants out of San Antonio and that he might be looking to head out West to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

There have also been talks of the Lakers being a potential landing spot for LeBron James and Paul George, leading to a possible new super team in the west that could give the defending champ Golden State Warriors a run for their money.

