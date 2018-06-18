Here’s your visual guide to Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s first collaborative album KIDS SEE GHOSTS, via Elyse Nichelle.

Plus, 13th Street Productions digs up the rare Marcus Garvey sample used on “Freeee” and gives some added context.

Young GG’s Perspective: A GIPHY-Guide To “KIDS SEE GHOSTS” was originally published on globalgrind.com

