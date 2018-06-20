What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony isn’t at work because he went to Birmingham. Rickey Smiley asked him where he’s staying and Black Tony told him that he’s at his mom’s house. All Rickey could do was laugh because Black Tony mentioned that he’s sleeping in his bed.
Black Tony said that Rickey’s mom is really nice and that she’s even cooking breakfast for him. He will also be helping out with the yard work. Rickey started being rude to Black Tony and he is going to get him in trouble by telling his mother.
