What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony isn’t at work because he went to Birmingham. Rickey Smiley asked him where he’s staying and Black Tony told him that he’s at his mom’s house. All Rickey could do was laugh because Black Tony mentioned that he’s sleeping in his bed.

Black Tony said that Rickey’s mom is really nice and that she’s even cooking breakfast for him. He will also be helping out with the yard work. Rickey started being rude to Black Tony and he is going to get him in trouble by telling his mother.

RELATED: Black Tony: “I’m Comin’ In There Like A Trap Superhero” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Tries To Shoot His Shot With Tiny [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Confuses Eva Marcille For Eve & Evelyn Lozada [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast 2016

The Mothers Of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Cast [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

The Mothers Of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Cast [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Mothers Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Cast [PHOTOS]

The Mothers Of "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Cast [PHOTOS]

What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close