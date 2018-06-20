Why Beyonce & Jay-Z’s On The Run Tour II Is Changing [EXCLUSIVE]

06.20.18
Jay-Z and Beyonce release a surprise album last weekend and fans went crazy. They are currently doing the On The Run Tour II and will be changing it up for fans. The couple will add songs from the new album to the show and its going to be exciting.

XXXTentacion was murdered the other day and family as well as fans made a vigil for him. His baby mother who accused him of domestic violence went there to drop off items and fans went crazy. They called her names and burned the stuff she wanted to add in memory to him.

[caption id="attachment_2830540" align="alignleft" width="890"] Source: Lawrence K. Ho / Getty[/caption] If you were wondering when Beyoncé was dropping new music, you don’t have to anymore. It’s finally here! On Saturday (June 16), Queen Bey and hubby JAY-Z announced their new joint album, “Everything is Love,” which is streaming on Tidal. They also released a video for “Apesh*t” that was shot at the Louvre Museum in Paris…and trust us, it’s stunning. Of course, Black Twitter lost it! Here are some of the best tweets out there on The Carters’ Internet.

