A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion

A suspect has been charged in the murder of rapper XXXtentacion.

22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday evening by Broward County Sheriff County police and charged with First Degree Murder. XXXtenacion’s mother received word of the arrest during a candlelight vigil for the rapper

XXXtenacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was killed Monday in a reported robbery attempted. He was only 20 years old.

