CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion

41 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion killed

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

A suspect has been charged in the murder of rapper XXXtentacion.

22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday evening by Broward County Sheriff County police and charged with First Degree Murder. XXXtenacion’s mother received word of the arrest during a candlelight vigil for the rapper

XXXtenacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was killed Monday in a reported robbery attempted. He was only 20 years old.

RELATED: Psychologist Weighs In On The Mental Toll Of Viewing Viral Disturbing Content After Death Of Rapper XXXtentacion

RELATED: XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death

40th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Show

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

8 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close