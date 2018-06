Skeet Blak is a Dade County Miami Florida native on a mission to become one of the greatest to ever do it. In a recent interview Blak opens up about coming in Miami and the struggles it takes to make it out of the hood. Watch the full interview below to learn more about this upcoming independent artist.

Watch the video for Skeet Blak’s single “Ya Dig” featuring YFN Lucci.

