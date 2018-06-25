BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

Via | HotNewHipHop
Full list of winners at this year’s BET Awards.
Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”
On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.
