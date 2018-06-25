BET Awards 2018: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

Via | HotNewHipHop

The 2018 BET Awards are officially upon us and judging from the showing already demonstrated throughout the week for the BET Experience in Los Angeles, the stars are in abundance for the Jamie Foxx -hosted ceremony.

Leading the nominees this year is DJ Khaled, who clocks out with six total nominations including bids for Video Of The Year for his Rihanna and Bryson Tiller collaboration “Wild Thoughts.”

On the list, you’ll also find the usual names in the running for a trophy as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Tiffany Haddish, Migos, and Bruno Mars find themselves among nominees. Viewers will also be treated to performances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Miguel, Daniel Caesar, YG, Migos, Janelle Monae and more.

