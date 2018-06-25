CLOSE
Catch Your Favorite Pro Ballers & Hot 107.9 at The Prather Pro Am!

Join Hot 107.9 every Saturday starting July 7th at The Prather Pro AM and catch some of your favorite Pro Players for High flying basketball action, entertainment and more! 

Saturday Games start at 12 noon to 4pm.

Admission is absolutely free courtesy of

PAYUSA & 2 Commas Clothing.

Riverside Epicenter: 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

All The Stars Come Out For The Prather!

atlanta , basketball , hot dyas , Hotshots , PAYUSA , prather , pro am , Reec , summer league

