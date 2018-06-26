Reec Treats The City Kicks Off in a Major Way!

Sunday June 24th Reec kicked off his free summer BBQ / Block Party series in a major way, right in the heart of Atlanta. As always everyone that showed up was treated to free BBQ plates and treats courtesy of Positive American Youth & Side Walk BBQ. This summer, Wendy’s has signed on to provide an ample amount of give away items including gift cards, cookies and lemonade. Music was provided by Hot 107.9’s DJ Jay T.

Reec’s mission for these events are to bring our communities closer together at a free and fun atmosphere and keep our youth busy during the long summer days.

