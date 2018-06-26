Who Put Dru Hill Music Over The Senegal Soccer Team’s Warm Up Dance? We Can’t Stop Laughing

The Senegal Soccer team is always repping Africa the right way, making them proud, and having fun while doing it. Their jumpy warm-up dance caught the attention of folks on social media, who realized that the moves seemed eerily familiar.
It’s almost like we’ve seen another group of guys hit this move. Like Dru Hill:
From a Dru Hill hop, to a Ducktales bop:
And what’s a viral video without some Beyoncè music:
Shot out to the Senegalese Futbòl team and all their litness.
