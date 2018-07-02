British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]

British Headkrack is back and sadly had some money taken from him. He had $600 and a scammer told him to buy some Toys “R” Us gift cards. British Headkrack after he bought them realized he couldn’t use them because the store is officially closed.
He went to We Fix Money because they were going to help him after losing $600. British Headkrack was quickly approved because he’s employed and is over 18. His message to everyone is to make sure you don’t get hustled by scammers. He also said RIP to Toys “R” Us.
