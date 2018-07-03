Photos of Drake’s Son Have Leaked! See The Newborn Here!

The world has been talking about Drake’s son Adonis since Pusha T blew revealed that he was a father in a lyrical battle that quickly got shut down by J. Prince!

But after the release of Drake’s new double album ‘Scorpion’ where he confirms that he is indeed the father, now we are getting a glimpse of what Drake’s son looks like. Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux, has been very mum about the child or what he looks like but you know the internet will find a way to get in somebody’s business! Gossipinthecity was the first to release the pic shown below but has since deleted it but of course, the picture is spreading around.

You don’t get a full on look at the newborn but you can see that Sophie’s face clearly. But from what we can tell, little Adonis looks like his mommy. Drake claims that he has been supporting the child financially but has only met the newborn a couple of times. But in his ‘defense’ word is he only found out that the child was his halfway through March.

