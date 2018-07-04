CLOSE
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences The Masses, Explain This World Cup Moment

Loving Black culture and not Black people is nothing new in this country. 

 

However, it is interesting to see the impact that Black American culture has on other parts of the world and other Americans.  From the music, to the slang:

 

To style:

 

 

To the dance moves:

 

What in the Blocboy JB was that? Or this:

 

There’s nothing wrong with White folks being influenced by the culture — just give credit where it’s due.  And be aware of your surrounding this fourth of July before hitting the “shoot” dance. 

If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences The Masses, Explain This World Cup Moment was originally published on globalgrind.com

