Rae Sremmurd On The Unexpected Impact Of Black Beatles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.05.18
Rae Sremmurd is a very successful group. Even when some counted them out of the entertainment game they kept putting out hits. They spoke about the hit song “Black Beatles” and how they never thought it would be that successful.

They met Paul McCartney at Coachella once and he loved their vibe. He gave this the okay to push along with the song “Black Beatles.” The video also made the world freeze all at one time.

It became a social impact that they never knew would happen. Since then Rae Sremmurd has had 3 successful albums and will continue to put out hits. In this industry they learned early you must not listen to people that try to shut down what you do.

