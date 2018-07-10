Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been married for two years. She spoke about how they knew each other for a while, but both were in relationships at one point. When they reconnected years later it was an amazing thing.
Iman to her is supportive, loving and just an all around great guy. He currently plays on the Sacramento Kings and the couple have homes in New York, Miami and LA. Gary With Da Tea talked about cheating athletes and Teyana believes a lot of men cheat, but people change.
RELATED: Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
She mentioned that everything has a process to it including being with someone. Teyana also spoke about Iman’s music and how he recently performed. He’s very talented and even helped her write a couple songs on her new album.
RELATED: Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Fans React To Last Night’s Dramatic Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’
- Screen It: 6 Reasons You Should Go See ‘Sorry To Bother You’
- Buffalo Bill RB LeSean McCoy Accused Of Violently Assaulting Girlfriend [PHOTOS]
- In Fashion: LIL YACHTY WEARS THE ICONIC CLASSIC LEATHER SNEAKER IN REEBOK CLASSIC FW18 CAMPAIGN
- Round 3: Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back At Donald Trump For Putting Lies On His Name
- Register To Win Tix To Dazed & Blazed w/ Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd
- 8 Sangin’ Artists To Listen To When You’re Waiting For New Frank Ocean Music
- Twitter Folks Imagine A World In Which Electricity Is No More
- New ‘Barbie Feet’ Trend Could Either Kill You Or Give You Perfect Looking Feet For The ‘Gram
- Charlamagne, Let Me Get A Drop: Happy 6th Anniversary To The Most Clout Chasing Moment In Internet History
Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Husband Iman Shumpert Really Impressed Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com