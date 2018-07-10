Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Husband Iman Shumpert Really Impressed Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

07.10.18
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have been married for two years. She spoke about how they knew each other for a while, but both were in relationships at one point. When they reconnected years later it was an amazing thing.

Iman to her is supportive, loving and just an all around great guy. He currently plays on the Sacramento Kings and the couple have homes in New York, Miami and LA. Gary With Da Tea talked about cheating athletes and Teyana believes a lot of men cheat, but people change.

She mentioned that everything has a process to it including being with someone. Teyana also spoke about Iman’s music and how he recently performed. He’s very talented and even helped her write a couple songs on her new album.

