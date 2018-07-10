CLOSE
Twitter Folks Imagine A World In Which Electricity Is No More

WWYD?

What do you mean error??

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Do you know who Nikola Tesla is? Born in 1846 on this very day, the Serbian-American is known for his work with electricity, light, and more. If it weren’t for him, we may not be able to power our homes affordably. So, in true 21st century fashion, Twitter is celebrating the late inventor’s birthday with a hashtag: #WhatIdDoWithoutElectricity.

Hit the flip and you’ll see most people are totally clueless without their gadgets.

Twitter Folks Imagine A World In Which Electricity Is No More was originally published on globalgrind.com

