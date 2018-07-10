CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Charlamagne, Let Me Get A Drop: Happy 6th Anniversary To The Most Clout Chasing Moment In Internet History

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 WEEN Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Charlamagne Tha God has come a long was since getting snuffed by local goons on the way to work.

 

He was actually a victim of a clout chasing crime before we even knew what that meant. It was a warm, Summer morning in 2012 when two guys (or three or five) ran up on C as he made his way into the office and asked the infamous line, “Whas Good My G, can I get a drop?” And the rest is viral history.

 

The Donkey Of The Day segement was certainly on fire that morning. Charlamagne gave the title to the five oldheads that tried to jump him and the cameraman for recording.

 

Since then, the radio host has survived being threatened by everyone from Fredro Starr to Mo’Nique. God must be watching over him.

via GIPHY

Charlamagne, Let Me Get A Drop: Happy 6th Anniversary To The Most Clout Chasing Moment In Internet History was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Charlamagne, Let Me Get A Drop: Happy 6th Anniversary To The Most Clout Chasing Moment In Internet History

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close