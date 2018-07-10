CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of Being Called The N-Word On July 4th

Not a happy Independence Day for everyone.

1 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'The View' - Season 20

Source: Lou Rocco / Getty

As we’ve witnessed over the past month (and years, for real), racism is still alive.

From Black people being racially profiled to racist immigration laws causing family separations, the big R-word manifests in many ways.

The most blatant of them all is when a racial slur spews from someone’s mouth. Unfortunately, The View co-host Sunny Hostin had to be on the receiving end of racial hatred.  Watch her retell her Fourth of July experience below where she’s almost brought to tears.

SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of Being Called The N-Word On July 4th was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of Being Called The N-Word On July 4th

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close