How Giving A Girl Money For Hillman College Backfired Against British Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.11.18
British Headkrack is back and has some not so good news. He received a message on Facebook from a lovely girl and she needed some money for her GoFundMe. She is about to go away to Hillman College and Rock T started laughing because it’s not a real school.

He gave her $700 for books and school, but British Headkrack later realized he lost money. British Headkrack now needs help from We Fix Money and in 24 hours he could have back all his money. In less than 2 minutes he will find out if he’s approved.

How Giving A Girl Money For Hillman College Backfired Against British Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

