Young M.A. “PettyWap,” Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign “The Light” & More | Daily Visuals 7.11.18

Young M.A. cools down at a pool party and Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign has a lot of folks rolling with them. Today's Daily Visuals.

While Cardi B’s been flourishing in today’s rap scene like the all mighty red dixi cup, Young M.A. went from a force to be reckoned with to everyday Hip-Hop spectator who does what she can for the people.

Today the Brooklyn rapper finally returns with a new clip for her club cut “PettyWap” in which she attends a pool party where it seems like female admission into the party required a big booty and twerking skills.

Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign kept their soiree a bit more PG-13 and for their clip to “The Light” the two of them threw a big get together at a skating rink before taking the party to the parking lot.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YFN Lucci, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

YOUNG M.A. – “PETTYWAP”

JEREMIH & TY DOLLA $IGN – “THE LIGHT”

YFN LUCCI – “DREAM”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “NEVER FOLD”

TRAY TRAY FT. TORY LANEZ – “FREEBANDZ”

TOBI LOU – “THE BLUE”

VALEE – “ALLAT”

