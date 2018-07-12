CLOSE
Warning: Watching This Clip May Cause Extreme Joy

Get busy, fellas!

A clip from the Chocó Department of Colombia, known for its huge Afro-Colombian population, is going viral and it’s so good we had to share it with you. The guys in the video above get busy on the dance floor and even better, one of the youngest is leading the pack. Press play for #BlackBoyJoy like you’ve never seen it before, but be careful—this kind of happiness is contagious.

