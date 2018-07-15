CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France

Half of France’s starters have direct roots to the motherland.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Japan v United States

Source: Doug Pensinger / Getty

The 2018 World Cup winner is France, which many called Africa’s last team standing after Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia we’re eliminated.

This video of players getting lit on the team plane on the way to a game is proof why.

After France’s win over Croatia today, Africans around the diaspora can take pride in this incredible team.

As Sabrina Siddiqui pointed out on Twitter, “Sixteen of the 23 players on France’s team come from families that recently immigrated to the country, most of them from Africa. Seven players are Muslim. A testament to how immigrants enrich a country’s culture.”

Clickthrough to meet the stars of France’s ultra-diverse squad.

Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Kings Of Paris: Meet The Black Fútbolers Who Brought The World Cup Back To France

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close