CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To “Level Up” Music Video

She's back.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

If Ciara is going to make a dance track, you better believe she’s giving it her all when it comes to the music video.

The pop diva pretty much goes off in the visuals for her new song “Level Up.” The music video is directed and choreographed by New Zealand’s own Parri$ Goebel, while fellow New Zealand movers ReQuest Dance Crew act as backup.

Everyone in the video thrives to a Jersey Club beat that sample’s DJ Telly Tellz‘s “F*ck It Up Challenge,” according to Pitchfork.

If you don’t pop something while listening to this one, then stay clear of the dance floor!

Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To “Level Up” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To “Level Up” Music Video

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close