Cops & Clippers is Back! Open Forum with your Communities Law Enforcement

Last few #CopsAndClippers where outstanding! If you ever wanted to address issues with the local police join us tonight at #CutCreatorsBabershop 190 Fairburn Rd NW Atlanta. Tonight at 6pm! #Community You have a voice, use it!
1. Gunna1 of 16
2. JBan$2turnt2 of 16
3. Reese Laflare3 of 16
4. Lil Baby4 of 16
5. 1PLAYY5 of 16
6. Kollision6 of 16
7. VLDECK7 of 16
8. YFN Kay8 of 16
9. Money Mu9 of 16
10. J.I.D10 of 16
11. Guaptarantino11 of 16
12. Marlo12 of 16
13. Playboi Carti13 of 16
14. Derez De'shon14 of 16
15. Hoodrich Pablo Juan15 of 16
16. Omeretta16 of 16
