Four Men Are Indicted For The Murder Of XXXTentacion

Two of the suspects are still at-large.

More details have emerged on XXXTentacion‘s death and now four men have been indicted for their involvement.

According to TMZ, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department claimed Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome were the trigger men in XXX’s murder. Boatwright was taken into custody, while Newsome is still wanted.

Another two guys, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen, were also suspects of interest. Williams was the first out of everyone to be taken into custody, while Allen is also still wanted.

All four suspects have been indicted by a grand jury for first degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. Their indictment comes almost one month after XXX was killed in Pompano Beach, Florida.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more important info surfaces.

