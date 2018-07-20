CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To Your Mama

We love this kid.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Do you know about young Caidyn Bennett? One of the youngest viral stars doing it in the game, the actor and comedian has been lighting social media up with his hilarious take on different issues. In the clip up top, he tackles what it’s like to talk back to a Black mama. With over 6.5 million views on Facebook alone, it’s safe to say every last one of us can relate. Press play and hit the flip to hear him speak on people who borrow money with no intent to return it.

That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To Your Mama was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To Your Mama

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close