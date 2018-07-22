CLOSE
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams

A hometown occasion.

Pusha T Debuts Residency At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Pusha T is officially a chose man.

This past weekend, he married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in his hometown of Virginia Beach. According to Us Weekly, the festivities took place on Saturday where Pharrell Williams served as Push’s best man. Of course G.O.O.D. music founder and friend Kanye West was also there, along with his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Congrats again to #PushaT and his beautiful bride!! 😍 Via: @youngmoney_yawn

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Some people’s first introduction to Virginia Williams was probably in Drake‘s diss record to Pusha T “Duppy.”

His line “I told you keep playin’ with my name, and Ima let it ring on you like Virginia Williams” most likely pushed Pusha T to release his even more savage diss record “The Story of Adidon” back in May.

Now that the beef between Drizzy and Pusha T is supposedly over, Push and Virginia can hopefully enjoy their life as newlyweds stress free and name-dropping free.

My favorite spot in the house 😍 •📷: @adambarnesphoto

A post shared by vir[gin]ia joy (@babyginny) on

 

Congrats to the new couple!

