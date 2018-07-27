CLOSE
National
Are Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Source: Splash News / Splash News

According to People, the two got engaged a week ago on Priyanka’s 36th birthday.

“They are so happy,” the source says.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source says.

The two began dating in May and have been together for two months. Over the last several weeks, they have been spotted on various dates and traveling together.

Nick and Priyanka have yet to confirm their engagement.

