Why Zaytoven Should Be On Your Radar [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Headkrack drops the scoop on Atlanta superproducer Zaytoven and his new movie Birds of a Feather 2. He’s responsible for hundreds of hits for artists like Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, OJ Da Juiceman, and more.

Check out the trailer for Birds of a Feather 2 below.

If you haven’t seen Birds of a Feather part 1, which was released in 2012, then click here to watch it.

RELATED: Zaytoven On How He Saw The Superstar In Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gucci Mane Spends $50,000 On Wedding Invitations

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: “Why Black Tony Is Crying Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]”

The Latest:

Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]

31 photos Launch gallery

Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]

Gucci Mane [PHOTOS]

Why Zaytoven Should Be On Your Radar [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close