Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.01.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Over the last three seasons, you’ve watched Rickey Smiley on TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” as he juggles his career, fatherhood and personal life, all while traveling between Birmingham, Alabama (his hometown) and Atlanta, Georgia.

RELATED: How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]

This week, Rickey released a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, that included meeting the people who make the magic happen behind the camera! Plus, not only will you get a chance to meet the people behind the scenes of the show but you also get to learn what they all do! Who knows, you could be sitting in their seat one day helping to run the show!

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Dreams For His Morning Show Coming True [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close