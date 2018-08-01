Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]

Over the last three seasons, you’ve watched Rickey Smiley on TV One’s “Rickey Smiley For Real” as he juggles his career, fatherhood and personal life, all while traveling between Birmingham, Alabama (his hometown) and Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, Rickey released a hilarious behind-the-scenes video, that included meeting the people who make the magic happen behind the camera! Plus, not only will you get a chance to meet the people behind the scenes of the show but you also get to learn what they all do! Who knows, you could be sitting in their seat one day helping to run the show!

