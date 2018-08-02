Battle Of The Sexes: In A Relationship, Should You Have Joint Bank Accounts?

Entertainment News
| 08.02.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Show me the money — or at least the receipts! Right?

What is the best way to handle your money when in a relationship? Some prefer to keep their funds separate while others combine finances. A joint banking account could be the answer to your financial woes while your partner may not be keen on risking their good credit, especially if you’re not married.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Chelsea LeMore and Play Cool J explore this and more in our first episode of Battle of the Sexes! Tune in every week as we explore love, relationships, and more!

RELATED: These Drastic Relationship Tweets Will Have You Saying ‘OMG That’s So Me’

So what do you think?

RELATED: Retirement Experts Say You Should Have Twice Your Salary Saved By 35—Are You On Track?

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Battle Of The Sexes: In A Relationship, Should You Have Joint Bank Accounts? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Battle Of The Sexes: In A Relationship, Should You Have Joint Bank Accounts?

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close