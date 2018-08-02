A few weeks ago when LeBron James announced he was signing with Los Angeles Lakers he didn’t exactly get a heroes welcome. As a matter of fact he had two LA murals praising him defaced like his name was Prodigy (Kobe fans be ODing).

But regardless to whom or what, LeBron James’ sneakers are always going to be one of the most sought after kicks in the game and his upcoming Lakers colored LeBron 16’s is sure to be a must-have piece of attire in the city of angels this year.

Sneakernews got the scoop on LBJ’s next signature sneaker silhouette and it looks like it’s going to be a winner. comprised of a slick flyknit base and the Zoom/Max air bubble that was featured on the LeBron 15’s, the black, white, and gold speckled sneakers are sure to be a playground and on-court staple amongst kids, ballers, and LeBron enthusiasts in LA and worldwide.

We can only imagine the many colorways this latest silhouette/model is going to feature in this year’s NBA season.

Check out the pic below and let us know if you’ll be copping these when they drop, usually in September.

Peep The Upcoming Nike LeBron 16 ‘Lakers’ Colorway [Photo] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

