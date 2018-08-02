CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The Making Of Kid Cudi’s Famous “Day ‘N’ Nite”

Get an inside look at how this infectious beat was created

1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Kid Cudi’s 2008 debut single “Day ‘N’ Nite” still remains his highest charting song to this day, having peaked at Number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. A standout from the Ohio rapper’s mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, the infectious song also served as the lead single from his debut album Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The track features co-production from Cudi’s longtime friend a collaborator, Dot Da Genius–who continues to collaborate with Cudi to this day, having worked on 2018’s Kids See Ghosts.

Peep the latest episode of Genius‘ series Deconstructed below to catch Dot taking us through the creative process of making “Day ‘N’ Night” from start to finish.

 

Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The Making Of Kid Cudi’s Famous “Day ‘N’ Nite” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The Making Of Kid Cudi’s Famous “Day ‘N’ Nite”

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close