11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

With the popularity of the #InMyFeelings Challenge and other dance challenges that have come about, Special K lets Rickey Smiley and the crew know he’s tired of all these challenges. With people risking their life to do the dance challenges, Special K list 11 challenges we should be following instead:

11. Let’s Get Out And Vote Challenge

10. Let’s Not Use Too Many Vowels In Naming Our Baby Challenge

9. Let’s Not Have Lavish Birthdays For A One Year Old Challenge

8. Stop Worrying How Cardi B Spends Her Money Challenge

And he has plenty more that many of us could actually do. Including keeping your hands off your baby mama and taking your birth control as prescribed challenge. You already know the entire crew had jokes.

Take a listen and don’t forget to listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays starting at 6am.

