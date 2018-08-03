With the popularity of the #InMyFeelings Challenge and other dance challenges that have come about, Special K lets Rickey Smiley and the crew know he’s tired of all these challenges. With people risking their life to do the dance challenges, Special K list 11 challenges we should be following instead:
11. Let’s Get Out And Vote Challenge
10. Let’s Not Use Too Many Vowels In Naming Our Baby Challenge
9. Let’s Not Have Lavish Birthdays For A One Year Old Challenge
8. Stop Worrying How Cardi B Spends Her Money Challenge
And he has plenty more that many of us could actually do. Including keeping your hands off your baby mama and taking your birth control as prescribed challenge. You already know the entire crew had jokes.
Take a listen and don’t forget to listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays starting at 6am.
The Latest:
- Still Stannin’: 6 Songs That Unapologetically Mention Colin Kaepernick’s Name
- Weekend Shmood: When Friday Got You Breaking Out Dance In Random Places
- Is That My Cousin? Animals Act Out Annoying Relatives You’ll Find At The Family Reunion
- Bernice Jenkins Skips The Church Announcements And Hypes Up Sister Hester [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Wesley Bell Explains Why Voting For Prosecutors Is So Important [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- 11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- See who is hiring in the metro Atlanta!
- IG Trippin’: Here’s Proof That Beyoncé Gets Caught Slippin’ Sometimes Too
- Angela Rye Destroyed Trump Supporter While Rocking Cornrows And We Love It
- Big Sean Rips Into The NFL For Deleting Colin Kaepernick Lyric From The Song ‘Big Bank’
11 Challenges We Should Support [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com