Is Cardi B Making A Mistake By Getting Close To The Kardashians? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With The Tea has more tea in regards to Cardi B kicking it with the Kardashians over the weekend. Da Brat tries to argue for Cardi’s potential career furthering thanks to the idea of having Kris Jenner as a manager but Gary would have none of it!Follow @TheRSMS
