Talk About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Grills Turns Into Roast Session! [EXCLUSIVE]

Have you seen Drake’s new video for “In My Feelings?” It not only featured Lala, but a shiny new mouth piece Gary With The Tea weighed in on before getting roasted about his own big teeth. Rickey Smiley put Gary in funny, hot seat, but Gary clapped back with a few jokes of his own!Follow @TheRSMS
Would you wear a grill? Watch roast session up top!
