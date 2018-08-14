Did Tristan Thompson Cheat On Khloe Kardashian Again? [EXCLUSIVE]

08.14.18
Mz Shyneka is filling in for Gary With Da Tea and is giving us all the business on Tristan Thompson. The NBA player has a baby with Khloe Kardashian and months ago was caught cheating, but it looks like it might be happening again. Tristan and Khloe were just in Mexico vacationing and allegedly got cozy with someone the day after.

Tristan went to practice and was allegedly caught by someone at the arena with another woman. Shyneka mentioned that Tristan had his hands all over her and thinks it’s time for Khloe to leave him. Tokyo Toni has a distant relationship from Blac Chyna, but recently posted a video with a beat face as well as a neck brace and talked about getting hit by a car.

