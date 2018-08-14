Why Busta Rhymes Should Run For Governor Of NYC [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Politics is a major discussion as election season approaches. The founder of Hip Hop Union, Jineea Butler wants two rappers to put their name on the ballot. She’s looking to Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J to run for governor of NYC, but that might be an issue.

LL Cool J was raised in Queens and currently lives in LA because of his television show. Headkrack believes that Busta Rhymes would win every debate because he would just yell through it. We will see what will happen with that, but at this point we just want people to go out and vote for the candidate that will serve our communities best.

RELATED: Busta Rhymes Feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland “Get It” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: LL Cool J Raising Money For Cancer Research, Inspired By Wife

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]

The Latest:

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Amber Rose, Busta Rhymes, Cara Delevingne, & More

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Amber Rose, Busta Rhymes, Cara Delevingne, & More

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Amber Rose, Busta Rhymes, Cara Delevingne, & More

PHOTOS OF THE DAY: Amber Rose, Busta Rhymes, Cara Delevingne, & More

Why Busta Rhymes Should Run For Governor Of NYC [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close