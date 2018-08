Young Thug’s, Young Stoner Life Records just released their label compilation album, ‘Slime Language’ and today Thug delivered the first official visual from the project, “Gain Clout”.

During the music video, Young Thug is bathed in retro fashion and memorabilia, with beautiful women peaking in random scenes.

Watch below.

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

