CLOSE
Test
Georgia School Superintendent Uses The N-Word And Says…
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…
32 items
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty…
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…
Watch: Kevin Hart Takes Lamar Odom To His…
24 items
Happy Eid-al-Adha! Beautiful Images Of Muslims Celebrating Across…
New Low: Cop Tases Unarmed Black Man Holding…
Obama’s Reading List Includes A Story That Impacts…
Here’s Everything We Know About Aretha Franklin Tributes…
Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To…
Our Queen of Soul
TV One Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin With…
16 items
Aretha Franklin Timeline: Milestones And Achievements By The…
Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One,…
Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Hit On Her
Black Woman Screenshots Email From Company Saying She…
Clark Atlanta University Is Far From Alone When…
Macy Gray Believes This Next Project Is Her…
34 items
Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of…
8 items
Aretha Franklin In Detroit: Pictures Of The Queen…
11 items
Aretha Franklin Live On Stage: Pictures Of The…
This Alabama County Has Never Had An Integrated…
11 items
Aretha & Presidents
The Most Hilarious Tweets Destroying Omarosa For Her…
Fix It, Please! Pregnant Woman Has To Lift…
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl…
Everything We Learned From Omarosa’s ‘Secret’ Recordings
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number…
Black Man’s $289 Million Jury Award Against Roundup…
Hurricane Katrina Survivor Receives Honorary Diploma From New…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

T.I. Gives A Year’s Worth Of Lunch Money To Student Denied Food For Petty Reason

A high school sophomore was denied lunch over 15 cents in Florida.

0 reads
Leave a comment

T.I. took a break from his hustle to help a high school student in Florida recently. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, donated a year’s worth of lunch money to a sophomore that was reportedly denied food at school because she was 15 cents short last week.

News about the incident involving Danielle Aiken, a student at University High School in Volusia County, has sparked outrage, with the lyricist and actor taking to social media to address it.

“This s**t is despicable!!! This is the kinda s**t that deters kids from coming to school. I’d like to take care of her school lunch for the year. I hate to hear this type of thing happening to our children. Petty a** … poor excuse for a grown person,” T.I. tweeted.

Aiken was not allowed to eat lunch in her school cafeteria on her first day of school on Aug. 14 because her account was underfunded by the small amount, the teen’s mom Kimberly Aiken told CBS affiliate WKMG. The meal was thrown in the trash, her mother said.

“She puts her food on the tray, gets to the front, gives her [account] number to the cashier, and she says, ‘Well, you owe 15 cents,’” the mother said. “My daughter said she didn’t have any money, so the cashier took her food. That’s the big thing — it’s eat breakfast, lunch, so that they can make sure that they’re doing good on their work. But then you starve my child?”

A statement was given by Roger Edgcomb, a spokesman for Volusia County Public Schools, in response to the incident.

“The school is always willing to work with students and families as needed,” Edgcomb said. “The school will be contacting the family directly to help resolve this issue.”

SEE ALSO:

Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As A Sexual Predator

Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was Unarmed And Newly Engaged

Dave Chappelle At The Hollywood Palladium

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

26 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

The legendary Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh for decades on "The Chappelle Show" and in his stand-up.  Today, he celebrates his 45th birthday. Check out some of Chappelle's funniest and most thought-provoking quotes below.

T.I. Gives A Year’s Worth Of Lunch Money To Student Denied Food For Petty Reason was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close