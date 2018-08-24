T.I. Gives A Year’s Worth Of Lunch Money To Student Denied Food For Petty Reason

T.I. took a break from his hustle to help a high school student in Florida recently. The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, donated a year’s worth of lunch money to a sophomore that was reportedly denied food at school because she was 15 cents short last week.

News about the incident involving Danielle Aiken, a student at University High School in Volusia County, has sparked outrage, with the lyricist and actor taking to social media to address it.

“This s**t is despicable!!! This is the kinda s**t that deters kids from coming to school. I’d like to take care of her school lunch for the year. I hate to hear this type of thing happening to our children. Petty a** … poor excuse for a grown person,” T.I. tweeted.

Aiken was not allowed to eat lunch in her school cafeteria on her first day of school on Aug. 14 because her account was underfunded by the small amount, the teen’s mom Kimberly Aiken told CBS affiliate WKMG. The meal was thrown in the trash, her mother said.

“She puts her food on the tray, gets to the front, gives her [account] number to the cashier, and she says, ‘Well, you owe 15 cents,’” the mother said. “My daughter said she didn’t have any money, so the cashier took her food. That’s the big thing — it’s eat breakfast, lunch, so that they can make sure that they’re doing good on their work. But then you starve my child?”

A statement was given by Roger Edgcomb, a spokesman for Volusia County Public Schools, in response to the incident.

“The school is always willing to work with students and families as needed,” Edgcomb said. “The school will be contacting the family directly to help resolve this issue.”

