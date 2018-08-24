Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Nicki Minaj Beef With Travis Scott, Amber Rose Being Single & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 08.24.18
It’s about that time for Flow & Go! Headkrack begins his rap with talking about all the beef between Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott. He also spoke about how he couldn’t tell if she had beef with Kylie Jenner as well.

Da Brat got on the microphone to talk about Chicago and how she will always represent for it. She also talked about rising about everything. Headkrack got the microphone back to talk about Amber Rose being single and what he would do if he could date her.

