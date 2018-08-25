Why Women Might Have To Start Wearing Shower Shoes? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.25.18
Ladies you might have to start wearing shoes after a report came out about some things men are doing in the shower. In the story it stated that a lot of men only was the important parts. Headkrack mentioned that some men might do that, but they definitely wash the private area first.

The article also mentioned that a lot of men brush their teeth in the shower. Some found that gross and others thought is was nothing wrong with it. Another part of the story said a lot of men jerk off in the shower and some were puzzled about why they wouldn’t do it while in bed.

Why Women Might Have To Start Wearing Shower Shoes? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

