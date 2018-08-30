CLOSE
3 Things We Learned From Roc-A-Fella Records Co-Founder Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s Interview With MSNBC

Kareem”Biggs” Burke is a music mogul that we must absolutely give flowers too. When speaking about Roc-A-Fella Records and the immense talent that spurred from the record label, the average music industry novice may neglect to acknowledge the major role Biggs played. However, if you’ve followed JAY-Z’s career, you’ve likely seen just how important Biggs was to the Roc and how important he continues to be today.

In 1996, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Damon “Dame” Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded Roc-A-Fella Records. The label started with just Jay-Z, as a means of releasing his music when other labels weren’t giving them an opportunity. However,  in no time Memphis Bleek, Beanie Sigel, Amil, Cam’Ron, and Freeway were all part of the Roc family.

In 2005, Roc-A-Fella came to an end when it was revealed Burke, Dash and Carter sold their 50% interest in Roc-A-Fella to Island Def Jam. However, Jay Z, as president, retained control of the Roc and his masters.

Last week, Kareem Burke allowed MSNBC’s Your Business to follow him around and give us an insider look at his life. It was not only inspirational but quite educational. Here are 3 things we learned from his interview.

 

When In Doubt, Biggs Gives It To God

Need that morning inspiration? Biggs has it and then some.

“There’s never really too much doubt when I decide to get into a business but any time I find myself in a hard place, what I do is just pray. You know, I give it all to the Lord and I’m just really confident that he’s gonna give me what I ask for. So that’s what helps me through the day, day in and day out.”

Flip through for more things we learned from Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

