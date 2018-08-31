CLOSE
Bow Wow SNAPS On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Set; Attacks Camera Crew

Bow Wow just went nuts while shooting a segment for his TV show, attacking his camera crew and damaging thousands of dollars worth of equipment … TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us the rapper was shooting “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursday night at the Westside Cultural Arts Center when he allegedly snapped. We’re told Bow Wow shifted from calm cool and collected to a person no one recognized … and it’s unclear why.

Our sources say in a fit of rage — Bow Wow started shattering gear — busting three cameras in the process. The rapper also attacked anyone who tried to step in and stop him.

We’re told cops were called to the scene … no word yet if anyone was arrested.

