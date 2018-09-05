CLOSE
Test
11 items6lack & Future on the Set Of East Atlanta Love Letter Music Video
6lack #eastatlantaloveletter Music Video BTS 💌‬ (Exclusive Photos)
Some Networks Really Couldn’t Handle Louis Farrakhan At…
Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A…
25 photos
Pusha T Brings The Energy On Day 2…
23 items
Miguel Serenades and Inspires During Made In America…
Rev. Jasper Williams Refuses To Apologize For Comments…
10 items
Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian…
6 photos
Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018
Made In America 2018: Meek Mill Did It…
25 photos
Juice Wrld Live at Made In America 2018
26 photos
6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day…
49 photos
Meek Mill at Made In America 2018
Jasper Williams’ Eulogy For Aretha Franklin Was A…
23 photos
6ix9ine Performs At Made In America 2018
Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer…
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…
11 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…
11 items
Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite…
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…
‘Massive Cover-Up’: New Evidence In Desmond Marrow Beating…
Radio One Teams Up With Slim Thug And…
Super Bowl Preparations
Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple…
Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moment
26 items
Hallelujah! Black Twitter Hilariously Rejoices At Paris Dennard…
Dozens Of Black Residents Are Homeless A Year…
Smoking Weed Ages Your Brain By 3 Years…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On

Bob Johnson was singled out because of his race at a luxurious Florida hotel, he said.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, recently said that an employee at a luxurious Florida hotel discriminated against him. The billionaire explained that he was racially profiled because he refused to take off his prescription sunglasses.

RELATED: BET Founder Says Corporations Should Consider More Black Execs

Johnson’s story is one of the latest high-profile accounts of “Living while Black.”

The billionaire was denied check-in at Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida after a fishing trip on Aug. 24, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The incident started when a hotel employee told Johnson, who was supposed to stay two nights at the hotel, to take off his sunglasses.

“She said, ‘Well, I can’t check you in if you don’t take off your glasses,’” asserts Johnson, who had shown his state driver’s license, American Express credit card and passport to the employee. “I said, ‘Well, I’m not taking off my glasses.’”

The incident ended with the police being called. No compromise was reached between the two parties, Johnson said. He left the hotel without any resolution and felt “humiliated.”

The clerk was adhering to standard policy, a spokesman for Eau Palm Beach said.

“It is standard operating procedure in the industry to ask to make sure that the person who is presenting themselves to check-in and they present identification that it does match and if they’re wearing dark glasses with a ball cap low over their face, you want to make sure that it is the same person, much like what would happen at TSA rules going through the airport,” spokesman Nick Gold said.

“I think it’s a silly rule and I think it has overtones of racial profiling,” said Johnson, who became the first Black billionaire when he sold BET in 2001 and owns several hotels, adding that he would never return to the hotel.

SEE ALSO:

White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man

Beyonce

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

19 photos Launch gallery

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Continue reading Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday

Today is Beyoncé's birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 37 years old and we've had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over 20 years. From her days in Destiny's Child to her solo debut hit single "Crazy in Love" in 2004 to the groundbreaking "Lemonade" in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out Beyoncé Blackest moments on stage.

BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close