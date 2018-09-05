BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On

Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, recently said that an employee at a luxurious Florida hotel discriminated against him. The billionaire explained that he was racially profiled because he refused to take off his prescription sunglasses.
RELATED: BET Founder Says Corporations Should Consider More Black Execs
Johnson’s story is one of the latest high-profile accounts of “Living while Black.”
The billionaire was denied check-in at Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan, Florida after a fishing trip on Aug. 24, according to ABC affiliate WPBF. The incident started when a hotel employee told Johnson, who was supposed to stay two nights at the hotel, to take off his sunglasses.
“She said, ‘Well, I can’t check you in if you don’t take off your glasses,’” asserts Johnson, who had shown his state driver’s license, American Express credit card and passport to the employee. “I said, ‘Well, I’m not taking off my glasses.’”
The incident ended with the police being called. No compromise was reached between the two parties, Johnson said. He left the hotel without any resolution and felt “humiliated.”
The clerk was adhering to standard policy, a spokesman for Eau Palm Beach said.
“It is standard operating procedure in the industry to ask to make sure that the person who is presenting themselves to check-in and they present identification that it does match and if they’re wearing dark glasses with a ball cap low over their face, you want to make sure that it is the same person, much like what would happen at TSA rules going through the airport,” spokesman Nick Gold said.
“I think it’s a silly rule and I think it has overtones of racial profiling,” said Johnson, who became the first Black billionaire when he sold BET in 2001 and owns several hotels, adding that he would never return to the hotel.
SEE ALSO:
White Supremacy Is Front And Center At Brett Kavanuagh’s Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing
Charges Dropped After Cop Caught In Lie About Innocent Black Man
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
1. 2016 Superbowl1 of 19
2. HBCU Performance At Coachella 20182 of 19
3. HBCU Performance At Coachella 20183 of 19
4. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys4 of 19
5. Beyoncé And Tina Turner At 2008 Grammys5 of 19
6. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys6 of 19
7. Beyoncé And Prince At 2004 Grammys7 of 19
8. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018)8 of 19
9. Tribute to Aretha Franklin (2018)9 of 19
10. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 200910 of 19
11. Singing 'At Last' At The Inaugural Ball In 200911 of 19
12. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 201112 of 19
13. Beyoncé Performing "Run the World (Girls)" At 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' Finale In 201113 of 19
14. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance14 of 19
15. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance15 of 19
16. Beyoncé Grammys 2017 Performance16 of 19
17. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela17 of 19
18. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela18 of 19
19. Live In Concert For Nelson Mandela19 of 19
BET Founder Says He Was Racially Profiled For Keeping Sunglasses On was originally published on newsone.com