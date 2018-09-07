Was there a relationship do over that Janet Jackson wishes she could have? In part 3 of Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend, Maria More asks Janet about her past relationships and if she would consider doing any of them over again.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 3 [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9: