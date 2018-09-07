CLOSE
QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You?

Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose, The Bash, Sebastian Thomaz

Source: Splash / Splash News

Happy National Lazy Mom’s Day!

But relax, it’s not what you think. Today is a day that diligent moms get the chance to be lazy, skip the dishes, maybe not even do the laundry. Moms work so hard that they deserve more than just one day off from their 24/7 job. And for millennial moms trying to juggle work, motherhood, youth and more stuff — they deserve a whole month to honor themselves.

 

Which famous millennial milf are you most like? And if you don’t have children yet, take this quiz and we’ll tell you which MMM you’re destined to be.

QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You? was originally published on globalgrind.com

