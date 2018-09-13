CLOSE
Prince’s Estate Says Singer Left Behind $2.8M In Music Equipment

The legendary artist's estate has been itemizing his belongings for reasons some speculate are leading to a public sale or auction of the items.

The passing of Prince in April 2016 left a massive void in the world of music, and fans have since wondered what would become of his holdings in the wake. The legendary musician’s estate has been tallying up his items for the better part of the year and revealed that the artist born Prince Rogers Nelson left behind nearly $3,000,000 in music equipment.

The Blast reports:

On September 7, the estate filed an inventory of the current assets and property from the time period of February 2017 to January 2018.

During that timeframe, Prince pulled in $755,173.41 in royalties, an additional $2.45 million in “other income,” $20,112 in rental income and $277k in tax refunds.

They note that in previous inventory filings, they forgot to mention Prince had two additional gold bars — “1 ounce each” — worth a total of $2,502.

Prince’s estate has $15,196,500 worth of real estate and $19,612,358.47 in notes and cash. The docs redacted the amounts of stocks and other personal property the singer owned.

An appraiser hired by the estate determined that Prince’s musical instruments are worth an estimated $2,858,875 and photographs he had could sell for $40,165. The other personal items he owned could be worth around $900,000.

The estate continues to hammer out itemizing all of the late singer’s belongings in what appears to be preparations for a public sale or auction.

