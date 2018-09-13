Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller, Loved His Energy

The homages are rolling in for the late Mac Miller, and deservedly so. An A1 rapper who gave the Pittsburgh rapper his props is Kendrick Lamar.

K. Dot was part of a tribute episode put together for Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg.

“He just always had a smile on his face, and that’s something that I commend,” said Kendrick. “No matter what he was going through, he didn’t make you feel sorry for him, you know? He was strong about it—always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile, too. And that’s just something I always loved, you know, no matter whatever personal issues, he gave you that energy.”

He added, “It wasn’t no misery loves company with him. He showed a smile and then you gave that smile right back, it made you feel good. So forever we’re gonna remember the life and we’re gonna remember that smile.”

“No matter what he was going through… always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile too.” @KendrickLamar remembers Mac Miller tonight on 'Open Late' 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4dJ3enLfn — Complex Open Late (@ComplexOpenLate) September 12, 2018

Smoke DZA, Jeff & Eric Rosenthal of ‘ItsTheReal’ and New York mag music critic Craig Jenkins also spoke on Miller.

Watch the full episode below.

