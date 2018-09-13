CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller, Loved His Energy

Real recognizes real, always.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

The homages are rolling in for the late Mac Miller, and deservedly so. An A1 rapper who gave the Pittsburgh rapper his props is Kendrick Lamar. 

K. Dot was part of a tribute episode put together for Complex’s Open Late With Peter Rosenberg

“He just always had a smile on his face, and that’s something that I commend,” said Kendrick. “No matter what he was going through, he didn’t make you feel sorry for him, you know? He was strong about it—always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile, too. And that’s just something I always loved, you know, no matter whatever personal issues, he gave you that energy.”

He added, “It wasn’t no misery loves company with him. He showed a smile and then you gave that smile right back, it made you feel good. So forever we’re gonna remember the life and we’re gonna remember that smile.”

Smoke DZA, Jeff & Eric Rosenthal of ‘ItsTheReal’ and New York mag music critic Craig Jenkins also spoke on Miller.

Watch the full episode below.

Kendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller, Loved His Energy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close