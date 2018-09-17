Drake & Migos Add Third Tour Date To Their Atlanta Show

LOS ANGELES, CA (Sept 17, 2018) – Due to overwhelming fan demand, platinum selling artist Drake is adding a seventh show in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 20th and a third show in Atlanta on November 18th to the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour. In addition, Drake announced the rescheduled date for his previously postponed St. Paul show will take place on Sunday, November 11th. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American outing also features special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos. The full routing can be found below.

The tour follows a stellar summer for Drake, including the release of his hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” and the release of his fifth number one studio album Scorpion.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the newly added dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 18th at 10am local time through Thursday, September 20th at 10pm local time. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 21st at Ticketmaster.com starting at 10am local time.

UPCOMING AUBREY AND THE THREE MIGOS TOUR DATES:

*Newly Added Dates in Bold

Tue Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri Sep 21 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Sat Sep 22 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Mon Sep 24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Wed Sep 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Thu Sep 27 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sun Sep 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center Tue Oct 02 Houston, TX Toyota Center Fri Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Sat Oct 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Mon Oct 08 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Wed Oct 10 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Fri Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Sat Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Sun Oct 14 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Tue Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Wed Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Sat Oct 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Fri Oct 26 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena Sat Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena Mon Oct 29 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena Thu Nov 01 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome Sat Nov 03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Sun Nov 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Tue Nov 06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Wed Nov 07 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place Sun Nov 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Fri Nov 16 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sat Nov 17 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Sun Nov 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

