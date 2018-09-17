CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake & Migos Add Third Tour Date To Their Atlanta Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour

Source: Live Nation / Radio One Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, CA (Sept 17, 2018) – Due to overwhelming fan demand, platinum selling artist Drake is adding a seventh show in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 20th and a third show in Atlanta on November 18th to the ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour. In addition, Drake announced the rescheduled date for his previously postponed St. Paul show will take place on Sunday, November 11th. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American outing also features special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos. The full routing can be found below.

The tour follows a stellar summer for Drake, including the release of his hit singles “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” and the release of his fifth number one studio album Scorpion. 

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for the newly added dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 18th at 10am local time through Thursday, September 20th at 10pm local time. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 21st at Ticketmaster.com starting at 10am local time.

 

UPCOMING AUBREY AND THE THREE MIGOS TOUR DATES:

*Newly Added Dates in Bold

Tue Sep 18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 21 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Sat Sep 22 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Mon Sep 24 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Wed Sep 26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 27 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 29 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun Sep 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Tue Oct 02 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Fri Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
Sat Oct 06 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
Mon Oct 08 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena
Wed Oct 10 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Fri Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Sat Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Sun Oct 14 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Tue Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wed Oct 17 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Fri Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sat Oct 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Fri Oct 26 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena
Sat Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena
Mon Oct 29 San Francisco, CA Oracle Arena
Thu Nov 01 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
Sat Nov 03 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Sun Nov 04 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 06 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Wed Nov 07 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sun Nov 11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Fri Nov 16 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sat Nov 17 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sun Nov 18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

 

Drake , drake and migos tour , Migos

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close